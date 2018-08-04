The annual Sales Tax Holiday returns next weekend for those looking to save as they prepare to shop for back-to-school supplies.
The holiday falls on the weekend of Aug. 10-12 this year.
While most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 are exempt from sales tax under the law, shoppers save an average of about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.
The law also covers purchases made online or through a catalog seller doing business in the state.
“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach bags with book bags, Texas’ sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on the supplies families need before the school bell rings,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar last year.
“As a dad to three young children, I know how these expenses can add up.”
In 2017, shoppers saved an estimated $90.3 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday.
Texas’ tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
To see a full list of clothing, footwear and other qualifying and nonqualigying items log onto comptroller.texas.gov/taxes.
