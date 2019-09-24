Plane at Killeen

This photo shows a plane at the Killeen/Fort Hood Regional Airport. The best time for buying holiday plane tickets begins Sept. 25, AAA says.

 File photo

Central Texas residents looking to get away during Thanksgiving --- Nov. 28 --- and Christmas may find their best deals starting tomorrow, according to AAA in a news release.

“Holiday travelers should make their plans now and begin booking their flights for Thanksgiving and Christmas as early as Wednesday, Sept. 25 for the best deals and availability,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, in the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.