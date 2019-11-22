Wedel

Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales

 DPS Missing Persons Bulletin

After three months, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a Fort Hood soldier, is still missing. He was last seen Aug. 20.

The Killeen Police Department has not had any viable leads, his mother Kim Wedel said on Friday. The soldier’s car — a black 2018 Kia Rio with paper tags — has also not been found since his disappearance. The Army declared him AWOL in August.

