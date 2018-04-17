A shift to privatized solid waste services could save Killeen residents money on their monthly bills and possibly spell more trouble for the city’s operational fund, according to a briefing presented to the Killeen City Council Tuesday.
Killeen City Manager Ron Olson presented a breakdown of four private proposals for the city’s residential and commercial solid waste enterprise submitted to the city in mid-March.
The council directed the city to seek proposals on the service Nov. 28. The proposals were due to the city March 16. The four companies that submitted proposals were:
Houston-based Waste Management, which currently contracts with the city to truck trash from Killeen to the landfill in Temple.
Northampton, United Kingdom-based FCC Environmental Services, which has a portfolio of more than 5,000 municipalities around the world and 115 years of experience.
Hillsboro-based Frontier Waste Solutions with service areas in North Texas, the greater Houston area and the coastal bend.
Austin-based Texas Disposal Systems, which previously pitched a privatization bid to the council in August 2016.
Of the four, Olson said only one — FCC Environmental — met all of the city’s desired stipulations, including once-a-week pickup of residential solid waste, purchasing all of the city’s trucks and equipment, seeking to hire the city’s 87 solid waste employees, and operating the Killeen Recycling Center and Transfer Station.
A city staff committee scored FCC Environmental’s proposal the highest at 688 out of a possible 800 points.
The only “cons” in the company’s proposal, according to Olson, were higher proposed residential rates for 32- and 64-gallon containers and the headquarters of the business’ parent company, which are located in Spain.
The company’s rate for 96-gallon containers would save around 22 cents off monthly residential bills — or around $50,000 a month for all residential customers. For commercial, the savings be around $37,000 per month for all commercial customers.
Of the other three proposals — which satisfied some but not all of the city’s requests — Waste Management scored a distant second, Frontier scored third and Texas Disposal Systems scored last.
Despite the savings, Olson said outsourcing the service could have a detrimental effect on the city’s operational fund and possibly lock residential customers into annual rate increases.
Olson said the city would have “shifted costs” — or expenses that private companies would not take on — that would have to be picked up by other city funds in the future. A shifted cost would include an expense such as mowing, which is paid in part by the solid waste fund and would not be picked up by a private company.
The predicted burden on the city’s general fund would be around $1.185 million per year, widening the gap in an account expected to operate at a shortfall every year into the future.
A possible contract would also limit a company’s ability to raise rates with an “escalator clause” — an annual rate review tied to a Refuse Rate Index that increases 2.5 percent on average each year.
Of the four proposals, Olson said only one — Frontier — could offer a service for curbside recyling that would be cheaper than the rate Killeen could possibly impose. The council voted to end the recycling program in late 2016.
To protect competitive interests, Olson said, the proposals would not be released publicly until the council approves a contract. The four proposals are available for review by council members at City Hall.
The council will next meet to discuss the proposals Tuesday during a special workshop session.
In other business, the council:
Discussed a policy for resident donations to the senior citizen utility bill assistance program, animal services and the youth summer program. The purpose of the policy is to establish a process for the city to accept monetary donations through utility bills, and a procedure for distribution of those funds.
Discussed the $549,000 purchase of a fire engine for the fire department.
