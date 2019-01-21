Following the morning march, Killeen-area residents and guests gathered Monday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church to hear speakers and singers for an annual ceremony to honor Martin Luther King Jr. organized by Killeen’s NAACP chapter.
The Rev. J.A. Moland, pastor of Greater Peace, opened the ceremony with a warm welcome, deep thanks and prayer. The theme of this year’s program: “The Dream Still Lives On.”
Special guest Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra followed with his own message to attendees.
“I know that we are here to celebrate a great man. We are here to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King for the great things that he did, the great accomplishments he did for this country ... some of the best quotes that you can pull from Dr. Martin Luther King are based on these three things that always come to mind for me,” Segarra said before going on to promote love, forgiveness, and character — the three elements of importance he found throughout King’s I Have a Dream Speech.
Segarra also encouraged a culture of community service regardless of background and expressed thankfulness for those in Killeen that actively provide service to the community already.
Proper to the holiday, two historical films were played, one of which was King’s iconic I Have a Dream Speech. Young performers also came to entertain as well as pay homage to King. The lineup at the event showcased a range of artistic talents. Performers included Little Lambs Learning Academy Cheerleaders; pianist Alyssa Barlow; Dancing Rising Stars 3Lite; harpist Mary Rose Washington; poet Brianne Baily; speaker Destiny Grimes; the Central Texas Area Citywide Youth Choir; and singer Shanya Manadier.
Before the performances began, president of Killeen’s NAACP and Mistress of Ceremonies TaNeika Driver-Moultrie provided reason for having young performers for this event.
“These are the future generations. They are the ones that will continue to carry the torch that Dr. King lit so many years ago. And so today, we’re going to honor them because, guess what: Regardless of what you believe, you’re not going to be here a long time…we must lift up our young people, we must inspire them and we must be the example for them,” said Driver-Moultrie.
Visit Killeen’s NAACP Facebook (@naacpkbranch6189) to stay up to date or learn more.
