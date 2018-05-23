Construction and development at the future Hyde Estates apartment complex in south Killeen is right on schedule, according to the Killeen Housing Authority.
“We are right on track to have our first move-ins on Sept. 1,” said Lisa Perata, executive director of the Killeen Housing Authority. “There should be about 37 move-ins happening that day.”
Hyde Estates, a $16 million project, will be built on 13 acres of land and will consist of 76 units built as duplexes or quadplexes. The first residents of Hyde Estates will come from Moss Rose housing, an affordable housing complex in north Killeen. When Hyde Estates is complete, the Killeen Housing Authority plans to renovate the Moss Rose complex.
“There haven’t been any delays that I know of, so we are on track to have the project completed by December 2018,” Perata said.
The plan for Hyde Estates, which is southeast of Stan Schlueter Loop, began in 2015 when the Killeen Housing Alliance decided to build more affordable housing in addition to trying to renovate Moss Rose.
Hyde Estates will include a walking trail around the property, two playgrounds and a dog park for residents’ pets.
Residents can apply for affordable housing online at killeen.housingmanager.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.