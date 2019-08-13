Project Apple Tree

Raven Gates is surrounded by her children — Peyton Love, left, 4; Gauge Love, 10; Lauren Love, 8; Braxton Love, 3 — as they pick up their school supplies Monday morning at First Baptist Church in Belton during Project Apple Tree.

 Janice Gibbs | Telegram

BELTON — Lauren Love, 8, was pretty excited about the backpack she selected at Project Apple Tree on Monday.

It was purple and very shiny.

