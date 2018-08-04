By Jason Douglas
Herald correspondent
HARKER HEIGHTS — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 honored 20 Vietnam War-era veterans during the chapter’s monthly meeting Saturday.
James Dukes, the chapter commander, said Vietnam War-era veterans didn’t receive the recognition they deserved after returning home or for their service during the war. This was an opportunity to say thanks and honor their service and sacrifice when the nation called upon them.
“Historically, those veterans that came out of World War I, World War II, even the Korean War, were received by America with parades welcoming them back home,” Dukes said. “The (Vietnam veterans) never received the recognition, and that’s why our emphasis is on the Vietnam veterans.”
The veterans received a certificate signed by the defense secretary and a commemorative lapel pin.
The certificate reads: “On behalf of a grateful Nation, it is a privilege to present you with this symbol of thanks and to honor your service, valor and sacrifice when our country needed you. You answered our nation’s call and proudly served in the footsteps of previous generations of American Servicemen and Women. It is an honor to present you this certificate and commemorative pin in recognition of your patriotism and service.”
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 not only recognizes Vietnam War-era veterans but also helps veterans with filing claims for disability benefits and other forms of assistance. The chapter helps on average 120 veterans a month and filed more than 90 claims for disability benefits in July.
“We also work with the dependents of veterans,” said Luis Rivera, a senior service officer with the chapter.
Rivera said if veterans want to join the chapter, they can visit their location on 607B E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. He said the cost of becoming a member is based on age.
“The highest cost for a lifetime membership is $250; however, one can join with $40 and have three years to pay the full amount,” Rivera said.
