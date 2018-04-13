As homeowners and businesses in Bell County begin to receive their property tax appraisals for 2018, the option to protest the appraisal amount is available.
Approximately 54,000 residential property tax appraisal notices went out April 1, according to Marvin Hahn, chief appraiser for the Bell County Tax Appraisal District. "All other properties that get a notice will go out by May 1."
The deadline to protest is May 15.
"In previous years, the deadline was June 1," Hahn said.
A "Notice of Protest" may be filed using the model form found on the Texas Comptroller's website: comptroller.texas.gov/forms/50-132.pdf. Or, the protest may be in other form, as long as it identifies three points:
• the protesting person claiming an ownership interest in the property
• the property that is the subject of the protest
• dissatisfaction with a determination of the appraisal district.
The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County is responsible for appraising all real and business personal property within Bell County. The district appraises property according to the Texas Property Tax Code and the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practices.
In 2017, appraisals for some commercial properties along East Knights Way in Harker Heights increased by more than 5,000 percent, according to Herald reports.
While Hahn said every year is a reappraisal year in order to keep up with the market and other factors, this year's changes will not be to the extent of what took place last year.
Some property owners have already contacted the Tax Appraisal District office, according to Hahn, and staff are having discussions with them about those values.
Appraisals may be protested based on the following:
• the value the appraisal district placed on your property is too high
• your property is unequally appraised
• the appraisal district denied a special appraisal, such as open-space land, or incorrectly denied your exemption application
• the appraisal district failed to provide you with required notices
Protests are formally heard by the Bell County Appraisal Review Board, a five-member body completely independent of the appraisal district and has no control over the district’s procedures.
Each protest hearing is allotted 15 minutes for district representatives and the protester to present their cases to the board, which then renders a decision on the property’s value.
According to standards from the Texas Comptroller’s office, protesters can present qualified witnesses to provide information on a property’s market value. Typical documentation brought before the board includes sales information and neighborhood comparables and rent information for land tenants.
Additional information about the property tax appraisal protest process is available on the Bell County Tax Appraisal website: www.bellcad.org.
