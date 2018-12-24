A controversial plan to place a 150-foot cellphone tower in a neighborhood near downtown Killeen will face an uphill climb after the Killeen City Council tabled the idea last week.
On Dec. 18, the council voted unanimously to table a rezoning request from Titan Towers to construct the tower on land owned by Abundant Life Church at 1210 Florence Road. The tower was planned to add more coverage for T-Mobile, but a representative for Titan Towers said up to three mobile carriers could have room on the tower to offer greater coverage in the area.
Bishop David Scoggins, the senior pastor at the church, said the money the church would receive from the tower’s lease would allow the church to expand its services in the community.
“The small amount of income we will receive will help us support the citizens we service throughout this community,” he told the council.
Mayor Jose Segarra said residents’ fears over the tower lowering nearby property values were misplaced, saying the increased cell coverage could actually have a positive effect on potential homebuyers.
“The argument is always what it’s going to do to my property values,” he said. “None of that stuff in our community has devalued homes.”
With the resolution tabled, the church could choose to bring the rezoning request back up for council consideration at a later date.
Under the city’s current tower ordinance, any rezoning request for towers must receive a supermajority — or 6-1 — vote for approval.
