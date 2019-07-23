Operation Pay it Forward is a group looking to become a certified nonprofit organization to help the homeless population in Killeen. One of the primary goals of the organization is to provide a day shelter for the homeless to be able to use.
Started by Lan Carter, a local teacher and former Killeen school board candidate, the organization will hold a meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to pass bylaws and elect officers. The meeting will take place at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Killeen.
