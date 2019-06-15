The Hill Country Transit District, which operates The Hop buses, will be holding public hearings this week to address issues riders may experience and will offer fixed-route bus service to the hearings.
According to Darrell Burtner, the district’s urban operation director, the purpose of the public hearings is to discuss options and to solicit input from the public.
On Tuesday, Killeen will be the location for its West Bell County public hearing at the City of Killeen Transportation Office.
The East Bell County public hearing will be held on June 20 on the third floor at Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Both will take place at 6 p.m.
There will be two fixed routes solely for the meetings both to and from its locations.
For those in West Bell County, the access points will be at both Bob Gilmore and Lions Club Park senior centers. Arrival time is expected at 5:15 p.m., 45 minutes before the hearing starts.
For those in East Bell County attending the Temple hearing, meet at the Senior Care of Western Hills no later than 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit takethehop.com.
