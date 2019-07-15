The city of Harker Heights will conduct a public forum at 6 p.m. today to discuss two items related to the parking of vehicles in the city.
First will be for the commercial (heavy vehicle) parking in residential zones and the second item will be on the parking of vehicles on residential lawns.
According to a news release from the city, past citizen complaints by residents have raised an issue of “heavy vehicles” parking within residentially zoned areas of Harker Heights. These concerns have been brought about as nuisances that degrade the aesthetic character of neighborhoods and potentially causes damage to city streets and infrastructure.
Currently the heavy vehicles are allowed to be parked within certain residential properties if there is conspicuously displayed valid permit on the vehicle that has been approved by the city manager.
In addition, it has been brought to city staff’s attention that there are vehicles, trailers, and recreational vehicles (RV’s) parked within residential lawns or on unimproved surfaces. The complaints have been that motor vehicles parked on lawns create visual blight in neighborhoods, decrease property values, and in some cases create safety concerns.
“Staff is requesting citizen input to determine if additional code amendments are needed to assist with regulating those issues,” said Jerry Bark, Public Relations director.
The forum will feature a presentation by both City Manager David Mitchell and the Planning and Development Director Joseph Molis.
There will also be a question and answer session for the residents. If a resident decides not to publicly ask a question, there is an opportunity to fill out a comment card as well.
The public forum will be held at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
