The Killeen City Council will hold a public hearing in a special city council meeting Tuesday to discuss voluntary annexation of 24.3 acres south of the Renic Ranch Subdivision in Killeen by Mesa Verde Developers, L.P. and Tara Campbell.

This will be the second of two public hearings to address the annexation.

