An all-day power outage at the High View Homes that left some disabled and elderly residents without air conditioning in sweltering heat Tuesday was restored by 5:30 p.m., according to the Killeen Housing Authority.
Lisa Perata, executive director for the authority, which operates High View Homes, said the 70-unit Section 8 community lost power at around 3:17 a.m.
“Our staff arrived on site to setup up generators and fans in our Community Center,” Perata said in an email. “Residents were advised that they could come to the office to hook up breathing machines and cell phones.”
Perata said a “cool-off station” for residents was operational by 4:30 a.m. and free rides were offered to the authority’s Moss Rose location for free lunch.
The authority’s resident services coordinator and staff were on site all day checking on the residents, Perata said.
Power company Oncor said the outage was internal to High View Homes — a complex of duplexes — and all Oncor equipment was working properly.
Janice Taylor, an authority employee, said most residents with health issues had been placed with family throughout the day.
Brandy Wilkerson, who has a relative who lives in High View Homes, said she saw a paraplegic rolling in a wheelchair outside of their duplex trying to cool down. Others in the duplex were asking for working microwaves, she said.
“All of the food in their refrigerators — it’s all bad,” Wilkerson said. “They have to throw it away.”
Many of the residents are seniors or disabled and are on fixed incomes, and only get paid once per month, she said.
The authority manages and maintains 145 public housing rental units for eligible low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities, according to the authority’s website.
The Killeen temperature reached 103 degrees on Tuesday.
