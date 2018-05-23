The public is invited to a balloon release Friday to celebrate what would have been a child’s second birthday. Caleb Travis Godwin Icmat, 1, died Saturday in a swimming pool at his residence in Harker Heights.
The balloon release will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Destiny World Outreach Center at 101 North WS Young Drive in Killeen.
Caleb was his parent’s only son. They described him as “a loving little boy with a smile that could brighten anyone’s day.”
