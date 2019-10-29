GOVERNMENT

Four finalists for city manager will be in Killeen Nov. 1 and 2. Kent Cagle, Torry Edwards, Aretha Ferrell-Benavides and Stephen Williams have been invited for interviews. The public is invited to learn more about each candidate at two events Friday.

A citizens panel appointed by City Council will conduct individual interviews publicly Friday from 5 to 7:15 p.m. at Killeen Civic & Conference Center. A reception will follow from 7:15 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to both events.

