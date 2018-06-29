The public is invited to a memorial on Sunday in Nolanville to celebrate the lives of the mother and daughter who died last Thursday after being hit by a car in Killeen.
The ceremony for Ashley Carol Leonetti, 32, and her 2-year-old daughter Allissia, will be held at 5 p.m. at the Freedom Road Biker Church at 14731 Highway 439, Nolanville.
"We welcome any one to attend," said the church's pastor, Jimmy Van Loozen.
Friends also have set up a GoFundMe page for Ashley and Allissia. Leonetti leaves behind an older son, according to the GoFundMe page.
The community so far has expressed its grief on Facebook and through the construction of two colorful memorials along both sides of Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Skylark Field where the accident took place.
The mother and daughter were walking on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard near Dogwood Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. when they were hit by a black Hyundai traveling eastbound in the inside lane, Killeen police said in a news release.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Ashley and Allissia dead at 1:15 a.m. and ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
“The driver has received a citation for a Class C offense at this time; however, the case is still being investigated,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Wednesday. She would not say what the citation was for.
