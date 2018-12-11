A public meeting on the Nolan Creek Flood Protection Study is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Hosted by the Central Texas Council of Governments and city of Killeen, the study is looking at ways to protect from flood damage by Nolan Creek, which flows through Killeen and other Bell County towns.
“In recent years, our region has experienced significant flood events resulting in damage to infrastructure and property, as well as loss of human life. To be better prepared for future flood events and help protect citizens from dangerous flooding, the Central Texas Council of Governments has received a grant through the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to develop an early warning system and flood protection plan for Nolan Creek,” according to a news release from the Central Texas Council of Governments. “Stakeholders in this study include the cities of Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville, Bell County Water Control & Improvement District #6 and Brazos River Authority. The Nolan Creek Flood Protection Planning Study started in February 2017 and will conclude in August 2019.”
Some of the tasks in this study include the following: identifying flood early warning system improvements and flood response implementation strategies; developing both a hydrological and hydraulic model; identifying flood problem areas; establishing flood protection criteria; and evaluating flood mitigation alternatives. This information will all be published in the final report.
Public involvement is essential and for the Nolan Creek Flood Protection Planning Study, according to the release.
For more information about the study, go to ctcog.org/regional-planning/nolan-creek-flood-protection-planning-study/.
