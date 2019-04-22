The Public Policy Council will host a Public Safety Forum luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at the Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road in Killeen. The forum will feature top officials in the Public Safety industry and attendees will hear from scheduled speakers, including the Killeen Police Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble and the Criminal Investigations Division’s commander Jeff Donohue.
Additional information will be provided during a question and answer forum.
Those interested in attending are requested to register by April 30. To register, log onto: http://connect.killeenchamber.com/events/PPC-Luncheon-and-Public-Safety-Forum-500624/details.
Vegetarian option and other dietary needs can be accommodated via email. Contact Caity at 254-526-9551 or email Caity@KilleenChamber.com.
