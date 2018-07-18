Local public transportation is receiving $1,378,988 in state funding this summer, part of $82 million in public transit grants issued by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The funding includes a $331,116 grant to Temple, a $436,765 grant to Killeen and $611,107 to the Belton-based Hill Country Transit District.
But although all those grants were given separately, Hill Country Transit District is the agency that administers public transportation in both Temple and Killeen. The district administers The HOP, the regional transit program for the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood metropolitan area.
“We’ve got what’s called a large urban area fund which we receive from the state, but it’s for Killeen,” Darrell Burtner, the transit district’s director of urban operations, said. “Then we have a small urbanized area, which is for the Temple urban area, which is Temple and Belton.”
For TxDOT’s rural funding category, the transit district operates in nine different counties, Burtner said. All of the TxDOT rural, small urban and large urban grant money goes toward The HOP’s operating costs — fuel, manpower, training, etc., and not to capital investment in new equipment.
Temple’s transit grant will go directly to the Hill Country Transit District, Temple spokeswoman Shannon Gowan said.
“It’s something that’s provided for them every year,” Gowan said.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the same thing about Killeen’s grant funding.
“Our grant is the same as Temple’s — it’s going to The HOP,” Shine said. “It’s specific to (public) transit; … it’s not related to any other transportation projects, no roads or anything.”
Burtner said that this year’s TxDOT funding is roughly the same as in previous years, and corresponds with what the transit system had planned on receiving from the state in its budget.
“It’s very, very close to the same amount every year,” Burtner said. “We receive funding from the federal government, the state government and local governments, and that’s all built into a budget — and also the … revenue that we generate … also goes into our budget.”
The HOP operates several regular bus routes throughout its service area. It operates a Special Transit Service, which picks up passengers with disabilities, sometimes connecting them with its fixed bus routes. It has a coverage area of 9,000 square miles.
The HOP reduced some of its routes and service last year. Because the TxDOT funding is the same as in past years, Burtner said that the grant money will not change the reduction in service.
“That (the service cuts) is something we really feel bad about, last year, but we did what we had to do,” Burtner said.
TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said the department is happy to be able to partner with local transit.
“We’re excited to be able to work with these various entities to move forward on … (public) transportation projects and issues,” Roberts said.
