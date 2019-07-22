Members of the Killeen-area Puerto Rican community will be protesting on South Fort Hood Street in Killeen today, joining massive protests on the island territory calling for the governor to resign.

The local protest is set to go from 5 to 8 p.m. at a parking lot at 4001 S. Fort Hood St., near the intersection with Elms Road.

