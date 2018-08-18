The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.59 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, which is 1 cent less than this day last week and 47 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is two cents less than last week and is 45 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.07 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.49 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85, which is two cents less than this day last week and 50 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
With prices around the country falling or remaining flat, this suggests that U.S. gasoline supply and demand are balancing, but market analysts caution we could see spikes in demand closer to Labor Day as motorists squeeze in end-of-summer road trips. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reports detail a drop in consumer gasoline demand and a build in gasoline inventories.
“Demand for retail gasoline has dropped week-to-week causing prices in many areas of Texas to fall,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “With Labor Day around the corner, demand could spike. Before drivers take off on end-of-summer road trips, they should have their vehicle serviced by a trusted mechanic and make sure their tires are properly inflated to get the most out of each gallon of gasoline.”
The majority of states in the South and Southeast saw gas prices drop between one and two cents on the week. However, Florida saw prices increase by six cents.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2.44 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road and Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road both sold gas for $2.46 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane sold the cheapest gas for $2.40 a gallon. H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive sold gas for $2.43 a gallon and Valero at 601 E. Central Texas Expressway sold gas for $2.47 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 near Gibson Street sold the cheapest gas at $2.46 a gallon. H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.47 a gallon and Valero at 1102 S. FM-116 sold gas for $2.49 a gallon.
