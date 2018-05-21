The heavy rainfall Sunday caused several delays and cancellations, but one local business owner is not letting the storm dampen his spirits.
David Dixon is the owner and operator of Just Throw It Texas, a quarterback training camp at 4200 West Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen
“We had 25 kids out here this morning before the rain started, but once it did we had to cancel,” Dixon said. “However, I am planning to hold the camp again in early June, so I hope everyone comes out for that.”
Dixon had been set up at the Lions Club Park in Killeen for a quarterback contest, in which children would compete to see who could be the best quarterback while also learning useful skills for on the field.
While the contest was canceled Sunday, Dixon said he is excited to try again in June.
“What I do is have 10 different events set up, and each event has targets for them to throw to or run to,” he said. “I use the targets for accuracy instead of live receivers, because that might not be fair to the quarterback, so they just throw to the target.”
Dixon said he goal with the camp is to help quarterbacks learn and apply more football skills than they will get from coaches, who have to train an entire team, rather than one position.
“Killeen isn’t really winning games just because of one certain position we don’t really have,” he said. “The quarterback has to see everything the coach sees, they have to be the coach on that field.”
Dixon has held the quarterback contest for the past three years, and hopes to continue holding it for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.