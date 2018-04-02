It’s a bit chilly outside, and no, it’s no longer April Fool’s.
A cold front brought trace amounts of precipitation to the Killeen area Sunday evening into Monday and lowered temperatures to around the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Lee Carlaw said low temperature will be brisk, but a warming trend will dial high temperatures up by the end of the week.
About a 60 percent chance of rain is predicted for Tuesday afternoon into the evening — but it won’t be much.
“It’ll be a quick-hitter,” Carlaw said. “There will be about a three-hour timeframe for the area to receive any rain.”
Tuesday’s high is expected to be 79 with a low of 43.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 67 with a low of 46.
Thursday is expected to have a high of 77 and a low of 61.
Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 81 with a low of 60.
Stillhouse Lake is 4 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.