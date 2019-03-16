Weather fit for the first day of spring Wednesday will grace Killeen area residents.
Expect quiet, nice weather this coming week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Daytime temperatures will be seasonal, said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.
Sunny skies and winds of only up to 10 mph will make for an enjoyable stretch, Sanchez said. High temperatures will start in the low 60s early in the week, working their way up to the low 70s.
The only chance for rain comes Friday, according to Sanchez. A 30 percent chance of precipitation is slated for the end of the week.
“Otherwise, it should be nice for everybody to enjoy,” Sanchez said.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 62 and a low of 40.
The high on Monday is expected to be 64 with a low of 44.
The forecast on Tuesday calls for a high of 65 with a low of 45.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 70 with a low of 49.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at about normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 1 foot above normal elevation, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.