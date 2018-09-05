Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild is holding its biannual quilt show at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive, Friday and Saturday.
The show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days — will feature over 200 quilts, a variety of crafting related vendors as well as two lectures by well-known quilter Marianne Fons.
“Marianne Fons is a well-known quilter in our industry,” said Brenda Anderson, organizer of the show. “For decades she had a show on PBS and … it’s just wonderful to hear someone like her to give a lecture to give you that prompting to try it and tell you to get out there and try something new.”
The lectures will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
According to this year’s motto “Making the Traditional Untraditional,” a vast variety of artwork as well as different demonstrations about techniques and supply tools will be displayed.
“Everybody will be glad to teach and explain throughout the day,” said Anderson. “There are kits to buy, patterns to purchase and our local quilt shop Killeen Sew and Quilt will be there with a list of their classes.”
One of the highlights of the show is a large raffle quilt, which was made with original 1930’s feedsack fabric from the depression area.
“Various members of our quilt guild put together this beautiful quilt for the show,” Anderson said. “All fabric was donated for this purpose by Kathleen McCrady, the founder of the Austin quilt guild.”
Tickets to enter the raffle can be purchased on sight. The raffle winner will be drawn at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We are also displaying the traveling Hoffman Challenge Exhibit to show award winning quilts and another trunk show with miniature quilts,” Anderson said.
Food trucks of the Potato Wagon, Check Point Germany and TX Steak Express of Killeen will be located outside the Killeen Conference and Civic center at 3601 S. W.S Young Drive.
Tickets for the show are $8 per day and $33 including the Marianne Fons lecture. Children 12 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at http://cttquiltguild.org.
