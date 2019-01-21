A march held at a Killeen park Monday drew about 500 people to honor Civil Rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., according to organizers.
The venue was changed from downtown Killeen to Lions Club Park after organizers moved the location when they learned they would have to pay about $1,200 for city traffic control services along the downtown route due to a new city policy. While some annual events in the new policy were exempt from the street-closure fee, the annual MLK march was not one of them.
Here is what people said about Monday’s Martin Luther King march in Killeen:
“This march is important for all and I’m happy that people still came out for the march today despite the last-minute change. With over 500 people here, we are marching for justice, we are marching for our children. Dr. King marched, so if he did it then we can do it. To march is to make a stand. Today, we are showing and taking a stand.”
TaNeika Driver -Moultrie, president of the NACCP Killeen Branch No. 6189, Killeen resident
“I am not happy about the relocation. It could have been done in a better way. Despite all of that I’m happy that it still took place. This march is important.”
Joyce Thomas, director of Little Lambs Learning Academy, Killeen resident
“I am very disappointed with the march not being held where it usually takes place. For 20 years it’s been held at City Hall. To have us walk around this track is bad and it shows that they don’t care.”
Darleen Williams with Greater Vision Baptist Church, Killeen resident and veteran
“I think this march is very important especially for the community because it brings all the people together. It also serves a reminder as to what Martin Luther King was about. ... He talked about character and about his children, he talked about the character of people and how to forgive and how to love. It doesn’t matter what race or nationality we are from; we should get along. The change in event is unfortunate and I think that we just took it for granted that it was there on the agenda, but it just shows that the council is doing things now the way how it should have been done years ago which is to create policy. ... So, in creating that policy this was taken for granted because we do this every year, we march every year, so nobody even thought about it. I am sure that if one person in the council had thought about it then it would be unanimous to make it a city event. I’m sure without of a shadow of a doubt that it will be there next year, and it will continue on as always.”
Jose L. Segarra, mayor of Killeen, Killeen resident
“Today’s march is important because of the racial climate that we have in this country. The march location should not have been changed from downtown Killeen, because some people don’t have cars or other means to get to get here for the march. This march is helping to remember the legacy of Dr. King. This march is also important especially for our young people because they don’t know the struggle that has gone on in the past, and so without them knowing the struggle then they don’t understand why we are marching. So, they need to see the march, and hear the words from those who have spoken so that they can continue our legacy.”
Daphne Cannon with Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Killeen resident
“Not happy, not happy at all. I have been living in Killeen for 20 years and to have it here this year is a slap in the face. The leaders failed to look at the proposal and voted on it. There was no advertisement to properly promote the march. They need to change it back to where it has always been. I am happy that the march took place just disappointed that the venue was changed.”
Larry Holly, Killeen resident
“I believe this was good for the community, happy a lot of people showed up. Dr. King is an inspiration to us all.”
Jarin Cole, Killeen resident
“There should be no excuse for not having this downtown. None whatsoever. They’ve had it downtown for a long time, why is it over here today? I heard that they couldn’t do it downtown because they forgot to put it on the calendar. How could can you say that you forgot to put something as important as this on the schedule? They don’t forget Presidents Day, but they forget this. Something that’s repetitive as this day — how could they forget about the march? Why wasn’t it downtown that’s my question? I need to ask all those council members and city mayors and hear their excuse.”
Landy Thomas, Killeen resident
