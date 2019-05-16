This weekend is bursting with things to do. Geek out with fellow enthusiasts at the three-day Epically Geeky Expo, or enjoy some family fun time at Rabbit Fest and Celebrate Killeen Festival. Check out the events listing for this and more.
Festivals, Events
The 39th annual Rabbit Fest will be from 4 to 10 p.m. May 16 and 17; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 18; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19 at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. The festival includes food and craft vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, a car show, a parade on Saturday, and more. For more information visit www.rabbitfest.com.
The Celebrate Killeen Festival will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 17 and from noon to 6 p.m. May 18 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. A carnival, vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, musical performances, and more will be happening throughout the free event.
The Central Texas College Epically Geeky Expo will be from 6 p.m.to midnight May 17, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. May 18, and noon to 6 p.m. May 19. A cosplay ball, programs and panels on various topics, movie showings, vendors, artists, and more will be happening throughout the expo. Visit www.egx.ctcd.edu for a complete listing of events and to purchase wristbands.
The Dash and Splash 5K Run will begin at 8 a.m. May 18 at Patton Pool, Building 5774, 24th Street and Tank Destroyer Boulevard, Fort Hood. Registration is free and can be done on-site from 7 to 7:30 a.m. The race will follow with a free swim in the pool.
The fifth annual “In Faith We Glow” Color Run/Walk will be at 9 a.m. May 18 at the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Registration is $25 per participant and proceeds benefit First United Methodist Church of Killeen and its mission programs.
Relay for Life of Central Bell County will be from noon to midnight May 18 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. The theme is “Parade with a Purpose” and participants are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras colors.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be available to visit from 1 to 4 p.m. May 19 at III Corps Express, 1002 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood.
Family Fun
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a Party in the Park from 1 to 4 p.m. May 18 at Temple Jaycee Park, 2300 W. Avenue Z. Snacks, games, live music, and more will be available at this free, family-friendly event.
The Killeen Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive, is hosting Spring Story Time three days a week from Jan. 7- May 18. Monday sessions are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. for kids up to eight years old, Tuesday and Wednesday sessions are from 10:15 to 11 a.m. for kids five years and younger.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Killeen Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave., will host its monthly book club meeting from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20. Members will discuss the latest read, “The Story of Arthur Truluv,” by Elizabeth Berg.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Denny Cullinan from 7 to 9 p.m. May 17. Music by David Johnson will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and Ragland will play from 7 to 9 p.m. May 18. Kady Rain will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. May 19 as part of the Sunday Afternoon Sessions.
Blends Wine Bar hosts Karaoke Saturdays every week with DJ WillyBe from 7 to 11 p.m. and Sunday Fundays from noon to 6 p.m. with half-off glass prices on already opened, select bottles of wine. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Mark Richey from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 17. Cover: $8. The Debonaires will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 18. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Brady Hulsey from 7 to 11 p.m. May 17 and from 8 p.m. to midnight May 18.Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Belton, near the courthouse square. Local artists, crafters, food vendors, and more will be available.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is every Saturday until Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Local farmers, producers, crafters, and artisans will be selling their goods.
The Spring Farmers and Makers Market will be every Saturday evening until June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Local producers and vendors will be in attendance offering homemade goods and produce, and live music and food trucks will be available starting at 7 p.m.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting a viewing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with performances by a shadow cast from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 18.
RAW- The Royal Street Art Walk in Salado will be from 6 to 9 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month from February through November. Galleries and other village businesses will come together to display visual arts and goods, feature live music, and foster community. Some participants include: Salado Glassworks, Bentons Custom Jewelry, Ro Shaw Clay Studio, Sirril Art Gallery, FSG Fine Jewelry, and Barrow Brewing Co.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “Space X: Now This is Rocket Science” on display until the fall. The exhibit features a rocket model, information on the solar system, and the history of rocket development and testing in nearby McGregor.Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Country Western Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. May 17 for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10. In the Mood hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by the Lucas Wooley Band and Lily and the Implements from 9 p.m. to midnight May 17. O’Brien’s also hosts a Local Artist Open Mic Night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday. No cover. Call 254-295-0518 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, will host DJ Ben-Jammin from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 17 and DJ Chris from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 18. No cover charge. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, is hosting Tejano Friday with DJ Deperado in the Mix from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. May 17. Cover: $5, ladies free until midnight. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
