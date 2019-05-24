The big festivals in Killeen and Copperas Cove last weekend had mixed results, as far as attendance, anyway.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Menard said the 39th annual Rabbit Fest drew in 31,027 people during its four-day run.
Those numbers included 6,992 carnival rides and 425 hotel room stays credited to the festival, which ran from Thursday to Sunday.
The total is an improvement over last year, when around 20,000 people attended the festival.
During an interview Tuesday night, Menard said the chamber is already looking toward 2020.
“We do want to enlist other community organizations to get involved with Rabbit Fest and host various other activities within that weekend,” Menard said. “There will be several changes that we’re looking at. Maybe incorporating a sporting event, a tournament of some sort.”
Menard said there may also be a contest for businesses that decorate their locations to help celebrate and promote the event. Other ideas could include a doggie parade and expansion of this year’s first-ever wine and beer garden.
The chamber plans to solicit public input and suggestions on other changes that could be made to improve Rabbit Fest.
Rodeo and Celebrate Killeen Festival
The Killeen Rodeo and the Celebrate Killeen Festival, held at the Killeen Special Events Center, attracted a few thousand people, mostly for the annual rodeo.
The rodeo attendance was 9,100 over three nights: 4,500 on May 16; 2,600 on May 17; and 2,000 on May 18.
Celebrate Killeen brought in about 2,160 attendees over four days of events, according to the city: 260 people at the May 16 gospel show; 210 at the May 17 concert; 1,150 at the May 18 variety and step shows; and 540 at the May 19 car show.
When asked, the city did not provide the 2018 attendance numbers.
Geeky Expo
As of Friday, the attendance numbers for last weekend’s 10th annual Epically Geeky Expo (formerly known as Geekfest) at Central Texas College were not available.
Barbara Merlo, one of the committee leaders for EGX, said the numbers were significantly lower than last year. Merlo said in an email that multiple factors driving the lower attendance numbers could be the date change, the name change, the inclement weather on Saturday and competition with other events. Merlo said the official numbers will be made available at a later date.
