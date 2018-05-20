COPPERAS COVE — Though the Rabbit Fest parade took place Saturday, along with the rabbit show, the festivities will continue today at City Park.
There will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the Ferris wheel, haunted mansion, Bear Affair, Vertigo and other rides. Local and regional food vendors will still be offering smoked turkey legs, funnel cakes, fried donuts, lemonade and hot dogs.
The rabbit show at the Civic Center was smaller than last year, according to Barbara Crawford, whose daughter, Dianne Ledford brought an assortment of rabbit breeds to show and be judged. Crawford helped her daughter prepare the rabbits, grooming them and making sure they looked their best.
How the rabbits are judged depends on the breed, Crawford said. Their heads, ears and fur are considered, along with their body type. The rabbit’s color is a factor, as can be the color of the toe nails.
Abbie Wardlow brought “Dr. Chunky” to the rabbit show. The rabbit is a breed called Californian, Wardlow said, who used to be a meat rabbit. “Now, she’s a breeder.”
Wardlow has been raising rabbits for three years.
Brothers Jonathan Haag, 9, and Noah Haag, 6, brought their rabbits Walnut, Baby and Bloom in a large cardboard box. Two were chestnut, and one was Californian.
“We like to raise them because they’re cute,” Jonathan said.
Noah added, “We mostly freed and water them.”
While the rabbits were being judged, participants in the Rabbet Fest parade marched along Avenue D from the Copperas Cove Independent School District administration building to Cove Terrace.
The Exchange Club got an early start, passing along the street distributing small U.S. flags for the spectators to wave.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department color guard led off the official procession, followed by Mayor Frank Seffrood in a convertible driven by his wife, Rita.
Cub Scouts Pack 258 rode on a trailer, and Copperas Cove Animal Control brought out some of the adoptable dogs to join in the parade.
The 1st Cavalry Band from Fort Hood and a platoon of soldiers came over for the parade, but the Shriners usual antics on their miniature vehicles were missed.
A pickup pulled the Shriners trailer, with no one occupying the chairs.
The Centex Saddle Club brought up the rear all too soon for many people. Comments of, “It’s not like it used to be,” and “I won’t be coming to this again,” could be heard as the spectators dispersed.
Diane Payne, who works at Ledger Furniture, brought out a rocking chair to watch the parade near the business’ front entrance.
“It’s gone up and down over the years,” she said of the parade, having lived in Cove more than four decades.
For those who migrated from the parade route to City Park, plenty of activities awaited them there, and will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Entertainment Schedule:
Noon Sparklettes House of Dance
12:30 p.m. REFIT
1:00 p.m. Ryan Stinger
2:00 p.m. Ka’Puuwai O Maunakea
2:30 p.m. Christian Freedom Ministries
3-4 p.m. One Step Closer
