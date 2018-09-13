COPPERAS COVE — A raccoon found in Copperas Cove Saturday has been confirmed to be infected with rabies, according to Cove Animal Control.
The animal was impounded and sent for disease testing after it walked into a backyard on the 700 block of Barber Street and laid down on the back porch.
The Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin notified animal control officers Wednesday that the raccoon was infected with rabies.
Any citizen who believes that they or their pet had any contact with a raccoon, or other wild animals in this area, or who has knowledge of a person or animal that has come into contact like this, should immediately call Copperas Cove Animal Control at 254-547-5584 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
After hours calls should be made to the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
Residents are also advised to contact their physician and/or veterinarian in the case of a possible animal exposure, according to Cove officials.
Signs of rabies infection in a human may include, but are not limited to: fever, headaches, fatigue, respiration difficulties, possible paralysis or hyperactivity, or coma.
Signs of rabies infection in pets may include: fever, chewing at the site of
infection or bite, erratic behavior, walking aimlessly, general restlessness, skin irritability, sensitivity to light, aggression in animals not normally aggressive, and generally unnatural behavior for that animal.
Copperas Cove Animal Control also warns citizens not to approach, touch or have any contact with wild animals; to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals; and to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans and not leaving pet food outside.
