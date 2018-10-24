According to the forecast provided by the National Weather Service (as well as any window facing outside) there is a 100 chance of rain in the forecast for Killeen today.
Showers are expected to continue off and on all day and into the evening before giving way to patchy drizzle early Thursday morning and then patchy fog Thursday evening.
According to measurements taken at the Killeen's Skylark Field, the area has received 0.01 inches of rain since light showers began this morning.
Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are still more than 100 percent full, according to federal and state sources.
Belton Lake was 14.3 feet above normal this morning, while Stillhouse Hollow was 11.7 feet above normal, according to the website of the Texas Water Development Board.
Temperatures are expected to continue climbing as the week progresses, eventually reaching a high of 81 degrees Saturday. Low temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s throughout the week.
