A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for the greater Killeen area until Wednesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day today, and some storms could produce heavy rain, according to the NWS.
By the end of the day, between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall is expected.
On Wednesday, that rain will continue. There will be thunderstorms, and there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
Those rain chances ease up at night, though. Wednesday evening, chances of rain drop down to 30 percent.
Hail is expected in North Texas, but isn’t likely in the Killeen area, NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley said.
“It is possible, but the chances are quite a bit lower than areas off to your north and west,” he said.
“Best chances are late Tuesday or possibly Wednesday, but we’re kind of expecting the bigger threat to be heavy rain and potential for flooding. We’re just kind of getting into that time of year.”
The weather is expected to take a turn for the better Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with a low in the 50s and a high of 77 with a calm wind around 5 mph.
That won’t change Friday, as a high of 72, low of 50 and north winds from 5 to 10 mph are expected.
On Saturday, it will be sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees. Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with a high approaching 80 degrees and a low around 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.