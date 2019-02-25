The coming week in Killeen will alternate between clear skies and low chances of rainfall, according to the forecast provided by the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today’s high temperature is expected to be the lowest high of the week, with temperatures predicted to slowly rise as the week goes on. The high temperature today is expected to reach 65 degrees under sunny skies, While the first chances of rain will come in tonight, with a 20 percent chance of showers rolling through after midnight. The low temperature expected to hit 51 degrees.
On Tuesday temperatures will rise to 67 degrees, and the 20 percent chance of rain from Monday night will dissipate as the day goes on. Mostly cloudy skies will settle in over the area for the rest of the day, and the low temperature is predicted to be 57 degrees.
Partly sunny skies will reach the area on Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to get as high as 80 degrees during the day. Overnight rain chances of 20 percent will cool the temperatures off to around 55 degrees Wednesday night.
On Thursday the rain chances are expected to climb to 30 percent, and the high temperature will reach 71 degrees. Rain chances will drop back down to 20 percent Thursday night, and the temperature is expected to drop to 54 degrees.
Friday will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees. Skies will continue to be clear overnight, and temperatures are expected to be a chilly 40 degrees.
