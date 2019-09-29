WEATHER Graphic

The dark skies over Killeen opened for a brief moment of rain Saturday, but not everyone in the Central Texas area was so fortunate.

Looking ahead in the forecast, the rain chances should remain through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Today shows a 30% chance of thunderstorms with the best chances coming in the afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.