Weather 11-6-19

Dark clouds hang over Nolan Middle School on Wednesday morning in Killeen. Rainfall is expected sometime after midnight.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Low chances of rain this evening will become much more likely as the night gives way to Thursday, according to the forecast available from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. Rain chances will start at 20% tonight after midnight and grow to 80% during the day Thursday.

The temperature today is expected to reach a high of 79 degrees while the low could drop to 64 degrees.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.