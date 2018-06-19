Despite a lack of rain so far this week, chances of precipitation are still relatively high from now until Thursday evening.
Rain chances are expected to be at their highest points of the week today and Wednesday during midday, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“We are forecasting about a 60 percent chance of rain (today) after noon, around 1 p.m.,” a meteorologist Lee Carlaw with the NWS said Monday. “There will be about the same chance of rain Wednesday around the same time.”
Morning and evening/night rain chances are forecast to be a bit lower — only about 30 percent today and Wednesday.
Thursday’s forecast also shows a 30 percent chance of rain going into the early afternoon before making way for clean and sunny skies as it gets closer to the weekend.
“You are going to have some lower temperatures (low to mid-80s) this week due to the increased moisture and cloud cover,” Carlaw said. “The flip side is that there is going to be higher humidity.”
Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s in Killeen, which Carlaw says are normal temperatures for this time of the year.
The winds from today until Friday are expected to be between 10 and 15 miles per hour, with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph.
