WEATHER Graphic

Killeen residents can expect to see decreasing clouds today through Monday as the rain chances decrease. The chance for rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday with current projections showing a 20% chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service predicted rain for the Killeen area as a result of Tropical Storm Imelda, but as of Friday it had rained only 0.04 inches at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to the National Weather Service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.