Weather 11-21-19

A Killeen water tower, 4303 Cunningham Road, stands under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Some potential rainfall and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the next few days according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

Today the rain chances will rise to 30% during the day before climbing to 60% overnight. The rain chances will climb to 70% early Friday before dropping to 20% by late afternoon.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.