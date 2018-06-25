Chances of rain will hang around the Killeen area throughout the day with dry conditions expected for the rest of the week, according to National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Scattered showers were spread throughout the area this morning with 0.05 inches of rain reported at Fort Hood, meteorologist Bianca Villaneuva said.
For the rest of the day, rain chance will hang around 30 percent and decrease to 0 percent overnight.
Starting Tuesday, the rest of the week is expected to be hot and dry, Villanueva said.
“The rest of the week will look pretty dry through Sunday,” she said.
Beginning Tuesday, highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through Saturday with no chances of rain and a couple of breezy days.
The lows this week are in the lower 70s, Villanueva said.
With the high temps will be maximum humidity levels of around 90 percent in the mornings.
On Tuesday and Friday, wind gusts could reach up to 19 mph with an average of 10 to 15 mph gusts coming from the south.
