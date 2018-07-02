As the much-discussed Saharan Dust exits Killeen skies, chances of rain will increase leading into the Independence Day holiday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
According to The Weather Channel, dust from the Sahara Desert spread into Texas on Saturday after traveling more than 5,000 miles from Africa across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.
Meteorologist Bianca Villanueva said the dust cloud would clear out as a storm system blows into the Killeen area, clearing up the skies.
“It’ll follow the motion of the weather,” she said.
But on its heels will come a storm system that could dampen outdoor plans on Wednesday.
Villanueva said rain chances Wednesday evening would hit a high of 30 percent, with low chances of rain hanging on throughout the week.
By Sunday, chances will be at 20 percent, she said.
The highs for Tuesday are 101 degrees with a low of 75 in the evening.
On Wednesday, the high will be 95 degree with a low of 74.
Highs for Thursday through Sunday will be 94 degrees with lows between 74 and 75 degrees.
