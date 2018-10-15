Lashing rains and chilly temperatures in the Killeen area Monday led to the postponement of National Night Out on Fort Hood.
Due to inclement weather, Fort Hood and III Corps officials postponed Monday’s annual National Night Out and BBQ celebration until Saturday.
The National Night Out event is now joining forces with the “Operation Phantom Warrior Salute Celebration and Concert” commemorating III Corps’ 100-year anniversary, featuring the Golden Knights Parachute Team and Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band, from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Hood Stadium.
In addition to the postponement, all tactical low-water crossing were closed to military vehicles Monday.
By 5 p.m. Monday, there was a reported rainfall of 1.63 inches at Skylark Field.
For those hoping for sunny days this week, you might be out of luck, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Meteorologist Jason Godwin said rain chances will remain consistently high throughout the week, though high temperatures will jump into the mid-60s by the end of the week.
For today, rain chances will be 90 percent with a high of 48 degrees. The forecasted low is 47 degrees.
For Wednesday, rain chances will dip to 50 percent with a high of 53 degrees. The forecasted low is 52 degrees.
“The rains won’t be quite as widespread, and the highs will be up,” Godwin said.
Rain chances will increase to 70 percent for Thursday and Friday.
Despite the rain, area lake levels are still below normal. Belton Lake was 89 percent full Monday, up from 86 percent full a month ago, according to the Texas Development Water Board. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 80.2 percent full, up from 79.2 percent a month ago.
