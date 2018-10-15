Better grab your rain jacket.
Rain and cold temperatures are sweeping through the area today as a cold front moves in from the north.
Today's high will be 46 degrees with fluctuating rain chances throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Today's low will be 43 degrees.
On Tuesday, rain chances will remain at 90 percent with a high of 48 degrees. The low will be 45 degrees Tuesday evening.
This story will be updated.
