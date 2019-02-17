The cold temperatures will be hanging around the Killeen area well into this week, according to the weather forecast provided by the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 59 degrees, which is the highest predicted temperature of the coming week. Today’s skies are expected to remain mostly sunny before giving way to cloudy skies tonight and a low temperature of 39 degrees.
Monday’s temperatures are only expected to reach 53 degrees with partly sunny skies. A 40 percent chance of rain showers will also settle over the area Monday night along with a low temperature of 42 degrees.
The rain chances will increase Tuesday, with a 70 percent chance of rain staying in the area for most of the day and a high temperature of 48 degrees expected. Rain chances will drop down to 30 percent Tuesday night. Temperatures will also drop down to 39 degrees.
Wednesday will see a potential break in the rain during the day, with a high temperature of 57 degrees and partly sunny skies. Rain chances will return Wednesday night, with a 30 percent chance of rain and a predicted low of 43 degrees.
There are also rain chances expected on Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of rain falling in the area. A predicted high of 56 degrees will drop to a low of 46 degrees Thursday, and the rain will also make way for mostly cloudy skies.
