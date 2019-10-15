WEATHER Graphic

Rain fell slightly this morning in Killeen and Copperas Cove. As the day progresses, rain chances remain at around 50% through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the last 48 hours, a trace amount of rain has fallen — around 0.01 inches. The average rainfall for October is around 3.48 inches, according to Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist.

