Chances of rain and scattered thunderstorms will remain in the local forecast until Tuesday evening before making way for sunny skies as the weekend approaches, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“The best rain chances for the area are going to be Tuesday and Tuesday night (80 percent and 50 percent, respectively),” meteorologist Matt Bishop said. “The rain will most likely be scattered showers throughout the day, with some chances for thunderstorms.”
There will be a 50 percent chance of rain today that will last into the evening, as well.
High temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s near the beginning of the week before falling to the mid- to high 70s after Wednesday.
Low temperatures are expected to start in the low 70s tonight before falling to the high 50s Wednesday night.
“There is going to be a cold front rolling in on Wednesday that will help keep the temperatures cool,” Bishop said. “I think now that we are approaching the middle part of October, temperatures should remain below 90 for the rest of the year.”
