High chances of rain overnight were expected to bring a respite from the triple-digit heat over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Meteorologist Jason Godwin said rain chances were expected to jump to 60 percent about 1 a.m. today, with rain expected until about noon.
By this afternoon, rain chances are expected to taper off to zero percent.
With the rain will be a “cold” front sweeping south from Oklahoma, Godwin said, with a high of 93 degrees expected throughout the day. Today’s low will be 70 degrees.
Despite the front moving in, Godwin said wind speeds should stay low.
“We’re going to see winds turn out of the north, but they should be pretty calm,” he said.
On Wednesday, the highs are expected to increase slightly to 96 degrees with a low of 72 in the evening.
On Thursday, the high of 97 degrees will remain, but the low is expected to increase to 75.
The highs through the rest of the week will approach 100 degrees, Godwin said.
