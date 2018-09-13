Tropical moisture in the air will cause rain chances to spike in the coming days, beginning today, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
For Thursday, a 40 percent chance of rain will persist through the day, with a 30 percent chance in the evening, according to meteorologist Jennifer Dunn. That chance will rise to 60 percent Friday evening.
The weekend will see the highest chances for rain, with a 70 percent chance for Saturday and Sunday.
“There’s still a lot of tropical moisture in the air from the disturbance in the gulf, which is why we see these chances of rain,” Dunn said.
The rain will begin to subside after the weekend, with highs expected in the upper 80s and low 90s.
The Texas Drought Monitor still indicates that much of Bell County is still under severe or extreme drought conditions. The heavy rain will likely alleviate those conditions somewhat, Dunn said.
Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 85 with a low of 72.
Saturday is expected to have a high of 86 and a low of 72.
The high on Sunday is expected to be 87 with a low of 71.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 87 with a low of 72.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 8 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 5 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
