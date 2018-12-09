The weekend rain is officially gone and the forecast for the coming week shows sunny skies until Wednesday night, when a small chance of rain shows back up on the forecast, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
After the rainfall on Friday and Saturday, Belton Lake has a reported lake level of 597.05, up 3.05 from a full lake level. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is also full with a water elevation of 631.08 feet, up 9.08 feet.
Today’s temperatures are expected to reach a high of 56 degrees with a low of 31 degrees. Skies are expected to be sunny during the day and partly cloudy at night.
Tuesday will see high temperatures reach 61 degrees while the day’s lows will reach 47 degrees. Skies are predicted to be partly sunny during the day and mostly cloudy through the evening.
Rain chances will return to the area Wednesday, with the day starting off cloudy and making way to 20 percent chances of showers, a percentage that will rise to 30 overnight. Temperatures are expected to reach 65 degrees during the day and 53 degrees during the evening.
